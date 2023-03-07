Double shooting in Southeast leaves 1 man dead

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are on the scene of a double shooting in Southeast where one man has been pronounced dead.

Police said the incident occurred on the 2100 block of Bruce Place, near the Skyland neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m. police said they received a call reporting the shooting and when officers responded to the area, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, according to an MPD spokesperson, was transported to a local hospital conscious and breathing while the other man has died.

Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting or who may be responsible.

