2 dead after serious crash in Gaithersburg, officials confirm

Two people are dead following a serious crash in Gaithersburg on Wednesday.

Officials say the crash happened at around 6:37 p.m. on Muddy Branch Rd. at W. Deer Park Rd.

Three other people involved in the crash were transported to the hospital, according to officials. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports they are expected to survive.

Muddy Branch Rd. is currently closed while officials investigate.