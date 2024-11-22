2 dead, 2 injured in Loudoun County crash; driver faces manslaughter charge

article

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the fatal Northern Virginia crash that claimed the lives of two people and injured two others early Friday morning, according to officials.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the driver as 30-year-old Bijay Tamang of Aldie.

Tamang has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond. The sheriff's office said additional charges may follow as the investigation continues.

Deputies responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday to the scene near Loudoun County Parkway and Tall Cedars Parkway after receiving reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, they found a damaged 2023 Ford Mustang on eastbound Tall Cedars Parkway.

2 dead in early morning crash in Loudoun County

The crash involved four men: a male driver and three male passengers. Earlier reports had incorrectly identified the passengers as two males and one female.