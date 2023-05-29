2 dead, 2 injured in shooting & stabbing incident in Falls Church, VA

4 people are victims in a shooting and stabbing incident near 2226 Pimmit Run lane in the Falls Church section of Fairfax County.

At present, 2 persons were shot and are dead; and 2 more injured with non-life threatening stab wounds.

At a press conference just prior to 6pm on Monday, Fairfax County Police deputy chief Eli Cory noted that they are looking into this double homicide and around 3:30pm, received word of a man shot. Upon arrival, police noted 2 males deceased - one died upon their arrival and the other, found in the parking lot, died at the hospital. The two stabbing victims were juveniles.

It is believed that the people met intentionally for an unknown reason but police also discovered a backpack filled with narcotics discovered. Fairfax County PD is continuing to investigate.

