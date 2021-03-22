2 dead, 2 injured after vehicle overturns on Baltimore Washington Parkway in Greenbelt area

Authorities are investigating after two people were killed during an early morning crash in Prince George's County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on northbound Baltimore Washington Parkway north of Greenbelt Road.

Investigators say the vehicle overturned off of the roadway leaving two occupants dead at the scene. Police say two other occupants were transported to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Commuters can expect closures in the area.