2 dead, 1 injured in Fauquier County triple shooting

Authorities say two people are dead and one is hospitalized after a triple shooting in Fauquier County.

The shooting happened around 8:44 p.m. Sunday in the 7500 block of Hancock Street in the Bealeton area.

When officers arrived two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded victim was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

Police say the incident was isolated. The investigation continues at this time.