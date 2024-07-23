2 in custody in connection with Oakton homicide: chief

Two people have been taken into custody in connection with a weekend homicide in the Oakton area of Fairfax County.

Fairfax County Chief of Police Kevin Davis told FOX 5’s Steve Chenevey that the two people are expected to be charged with murder later today.

The investigation began on July 20 just after 3 p.m. when the body of a man was discovered near a wooded area in the 9500 block of Route 29 in Oakton.

Investigators say the man suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminarily, Davis told FOX 5 that the incident stemmed from a simple dispute and was not gang related. The victim is described as a 20 to 30-year-old Hispanic male.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 703-246-7800.