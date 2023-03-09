2 children hurt after fire at Southeast DC apartment complex

article

Crews are on the scene of fire at a Southeast D.C. apartment complex, that left two children hospitalized.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, crews responded to the fire just before 1 p.m. in the apartment complex located at 3300 6th Street.

(PHOTO: DC Fire and EMS)

Once there, crews noticed that a fire burning on the building's first floor. They also noticed several residents sheltering from heavy smoke on their balconies.

After the flames were extinguished, several residents continued to shelter on their balconies as crews cleared heavy smoke from the building's hallways.

(PHOTO: DC Fire and EMS)

Fire officials said that two children, a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old, were taken to the hospital after the fire. Investigators say both children were inside the apartment that caught fire.

The 6-year-old was rescued from inside the apartment, while the 9-year-old was discovered outside the building.

One of the children was suffering from critical life-threatening injuries, while the other is in serious condition, according to investigators.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.