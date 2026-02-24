2 Pennsylvania men charged with participating in illegal car rally in Maryland

The Brief Two Pennsylvania men have been charged in connection to an illegal car rally in Maryland. The meet-up happened in Prince George's County, where police and additional law enforcement agencies were conduction operations to stop the activity. One suspect was charged with multiple traffic-related offenses, while the other was charged in connection with a firearm found in the car the pair were in.



Two Pennsylvania men have been arrested for participating in an illegal car rally in Prince George's County, police say.

Officers say they saw one of the suspects swapping license plates on the car the pair were in, and they also found a gun and ammunition in the vehicle.

What we know:

Prince George's County police have charged 23-year-old Blake Miller of East Berlin, PA, and 22-year-old Gus Roth of Hanover, PA.

They say the two were participating in an illegal car rally that began around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 21 and lasted into the early morning of Feb. 22.

In a joint operation with the Maryland State Police, PGPD officers and additional regional resources and agencies targeted these illegal car rallies, breaking up and preventing multiple gatherings in Prince George’s County and neighboring areas.

Law enforcement saw a person participating in a rally swapping license plates. Despite his effort to conceal the car, officers soon located it on Allentown Road.

When officers approached, the driver, Miller, attempted to flee and struck multiple cars along the way. He then tried to run away but was quickly apprehended.

The passenger, Roth, attempted to flee but was also taken into custody. Officers then found the gun and ammunition inside the car.

Miller is facing multiple traffic-related offenses. Roth is charged in connection with the firearm. The car was impounded.

Dig deeper:

Prince George's County police say in addition to the arrests of Miller and Roth, they conducted eight traffic stops, impounded two cars and issued 15 citations.

Prince George's County Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $500 for information that helps prevent an illegal car rally before it occurs.

From the police chief:

"These arrests reinforce our consistent message that illegal car rallies are extremely dangerous and will not be tolerated. Additionally, Maryland State Police made two separate arrests involving a firearm during this operation. Together, the PGPD and our partner agencies will continue to enforce laws against illegal car rallies," said PGPD Chief George Nader.

"My message is loud and clear: do not come into Prince George’s County or any of our neighboring jurisdictions and engage in this dangerous and illegal behavior. These car rallies cause havoc in our streets and take police resources out of our community. I encourage county residents and our media partners to follow these cases through the entire judicial process," he went on to say.

Anyone with information on any planned car meet-ups should contact Crime Solvers here or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).