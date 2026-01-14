2 charged after trying to smuggle drugs into Fauquier County jail inside Bible, Sheriff's Office says

article

The Brief Two people have been charged after allegedly attempting to smuggle narcotics into the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office says the drugs were found inside a Bible that was mailed to an inmate. Both suspects are facing multiple felony charges.



The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office says deputies intercepted a delivery of drugs hidden inside a Bible that was meant to be delivered to a jail inmate.

What we know:

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to investigate a suspicious occurrence at a location in Warrenton around 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 13.

When they arrived, deputies spoke with the caller, who provided them with a package that had been put in the mail.

Deputies searched the package, which contained a Bible with suspected narcotics hidden inside.

Following an investigation, detectives with the Sheriff's Office determined that the package was intended for an inmate at the Fauquier Adult Detention Center.

Suspects charged:

As a result of their investigation, the FCSO Street Crimes Unit charged 42-year-old Jeffrey G. Hatcher with three felony charges:

Conspiracy to deliver drugs into a correctional facility

Attempt to deliver drugs into a correctional facility

Conspiracy to violate the Drug Control Act.

Hatcher is already in custody on unrelated charges.

Kelley B. Martin, 37, has also been charged with multiple felonies in connection to the incident. Her charges include:

Conspiracy to deliver drugs into a correctional facility

Attempt to deliver drugs into a correctional facility

Conspiracy to violate the Drug Control Act

Distribution of a controlled substance

Authorities say the arrest warrant for Martin is still active, and she is not yet in custody. A photo of her was not immediately available.