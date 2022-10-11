Firearm recovered, arrests made after vehicle crashes into US Secret Service cruiser: officials

Authorities say a firearm was recovered after two people fleeing a traffic stop in a vehicle were arrested following a crash involving a U.S. Secret Service cruiser late Monday night in the District.

The crash was reported just before midnight in the 3300 block of M Street in the northwest.

Officials say an officer tried to make the stop but the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee. Police say the driver struck a second U.S. Secret Service cruiser and forced the patrol car into a building.

Two occupants of the vehicle were arrested, police say. No injuries were reported.