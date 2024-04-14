2 arrested, 2 wanted for armed robbery in Northwest DC

D.C. police say they have arrested two suspects for an armed robbery that took place in broad daylight.

Detectives say just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12, the victims were walking in the 1800 block of 11th Street, Northwest, when a car approached them.

Four suspects got out of the car and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects assaulted the victims, took their property and then fled the scene.

That same day, police were able to arrest two of the suspects, 23-year-old Corey Johnson and a 15-year-old juvenile male. Both were charged with robbery by force and violence.

The additional suspects were captured by a nearby camera. Police are continuing to search for them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.