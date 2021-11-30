2 alarm inferno forces DC firefighters to evacuate

DC firefighters were met with a fire on all levels of a home in the 5400 block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest Tuesday morning.

Firefighters initially "attacked" all levels of the blaze, but were forced to pull away because of heavy fire conditions in the attic.

They believe the home was vacant.

About 20 units and 100 personnel responded to the scene.

Officials have not indicated whether anyone was injured.

