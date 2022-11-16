12 hurt in 2-alarm fire, explosion at apartment complex in Gaithersburg, MD

Firefighters say 12 people were injured after a fire and explosion led to a structural collapse at an apartment complex in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard in the Gaithersburg area.

Images from SkyFOX showed heavy smoke pouring from a multi-level residential building.

FOX 5 spoke with Brandon Savage who was in a nearby office building and said he heard a "massive explosion" before heading outside to find four residential units fully engulfed in flames. Debris was scattered at least 100 feet away from the buildings, he said. Savage said one of the buildings looked as though it had completely collapsed.

Montgomery County Fire Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that firefighters encountered ‘heavy fire conditions upon arrival.’ Images from Piringer show substantial damage to several buildings in the complex.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez spoke with another resident whose family lives in the complex. That resident also reported feeling an explosion and seeing debris scattered across the area.

Nearby Brown Station Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to the emergency response in the area.

Some injuries have been reported. No fatalities have been reported at this time.

In March, an explosion at the Friendly Garden Apartments on Lyttonsville Road in the Silver Spring area of Montgomery County injured several people and displaced over 100 adults and children. That explosion was caused by a maintenance worker who accidentally cut a gas line, instead of a water pipe.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.