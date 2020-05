Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority headquarters in D.C.

DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. WMATA’s headquarters is located in the 600 block of 5th Street in the Northwest.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.