Firefighter transported after 2-alarm fire badly damages townhouse in Leesburg

Authorities say a firefighter was transported with minor injuries and a person suffered minor burns in an early morning two-alarm fire that badly damaged a townhouse in Loudoun County and displaced over a dozen residents.

The fire was reported just before 2:15 a.m.Tuesday in the 42000 block of Running Creek Square in the Leesburg area.

Images from the scene show smoke coming through the windows of the structure. The roof and upper floors were badly damaged.

Fire investigators say working smoke alarms alerted the residents inside to the flames. Neighbors also helped alert the occupants by banging on the doors.

Authorities say the bulk of the fire was mostly contained to one home. They say three neighboring homes suffered minor damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.