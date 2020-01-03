2 alarm apartment fire leaves over a dozen residents, including several children, out of homes

article

Over a dozen residents, including several children, are out of their homes after an early morning apartment fire in Prince George's County.

The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. Friday in the 9100 block of Scott Adam Court in Laurel.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say several residents were trapped on their balconies when they arrived. Seven people were rescued and four were transported to the hospital. Authorities say one person's injuries are considered life-threatening.

In total, officials say 12 adults, four children, two cats and one dog were displaced. Red Cross volunteers are on the scene assisting residents.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.