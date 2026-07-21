2 adults, juvenile injured in northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Two adults and a juvenile were hospitalized after a shooting early Tuesday in northeast Washington, police said.
What we know:
The shooting was reported around 12:44 a.m. in the 5000 block of Banks Place. Officers found all three victims conscious and breathing, and they were taken to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.