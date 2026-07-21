2 adults, juvenile injured in northeast DC shooting

The Brief Officers found two adults and a juvenile hospitalized after a shooting in northeast Washington. The shooting was reported around 12:44 a.m. in the 5000 block of Banks Place. Police say all three victims were conscious and breathing with non‑life‑threatening injuries.



Two adults and a juvenile were hospitalized after a shooting early Tuesday in northeast Washington, police said.

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 12:44 a.m. in the 5000 block of Banks Place. Officers found all three victims conscious and breathing, and they were taken to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.