Two adults were extricated from an overturned vehicle on I-395 Sunday by D.C. Fire and EMS.

The vehicle overturned in a crash on northbound I-395 near the Maine Ave exit.

The two adults were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A dog that was inside the overturned vehicle is currently in the custody of firefighters from Engine 13.