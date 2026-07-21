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The Brief Two adults and two children were hospitalized after a school bus crashed into a building in Parkville. Rescue officials said at least three vehicles were involved in the crash, including the bus. Eight people were evaluated on the scene and refused transport to a hospital.



Four people, including two children and two adults, suffered minor injuries after a school bus crashed into a commercial building in Baltimore County on Tuesday afternoon, according to rescue officials.

What we know:

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Harford Road in Parkville, prompting a response from local rescue crews.

According to Baltimore County Fire Bureau Chief Travis Francis, at least three vehicles, including the school bus, were involved in the collision. The building was open and occupied at the time the bus crashed into the storefront.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated eight additional people at the scene, all of whom refused transportation to the hospital.

A building engineer has been called to assess the structural integrity and overall condition of the property once the bus is removed.

Tuesday's incident comes nearly two weeks after another major transit collision in Baltimore County, where an MTA bus crashed in Pikesville, injuring more than 30 people.

Watch | Video captures aftermath of Pikesville MTA bus crash that injured 30+

In that earlier crash, an MTA bus collided with seven other vehicles before slamming into a building, sending 34 people to local hospitals, including one person in critical condition, and requiring emergency crews to extract two people from the wreckage.