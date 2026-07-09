Watch: Video captures aftermath of Pikesville MTA bus crash that injured 30+

The Brief New video captures the aftermath of a Wednesday afternoon crash where an MTA bus hit seven vehicles and slammed into a building in Pikesville. At least 33 people were transported to local hospitals, with at least one patient left in critical condition. A Baltimore County Fire Department update noted that a building engineer was called to the scene and drivers should expect extended road closures.



Dramatic new video provided by FOX Baltimore shows the devastating scene in Baltimore County after a Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus collided with seven other vehicles and slammed directly into a building on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash, which occurred at the 1500 block of Reisterstown Road, triggered a massive emergency response and a second mass-casualty incident alarm, according to Fox News.

As captured in the footage, the wreckage left first responders working frantically to rescue victims. Officials confirmed that crews had to extract two individuals who were trapped—one inside the bus and another inside one of the involved cars.

A medevac helicopter and a Shock Trauma GoTeam were rushed to the scene to assist with the severely wounded, also according to Fox News.

Ultimately, at least 33 patients were transported to local hospitals, with officials confirming that at least one person remains in critical condition.

The immediate rescue operation concluded on Wednesday evening, with officials noting that all patients had been transported from the area by 7:18 p.m.

A building engineer was called to the scene to evaluate the structural integrity of the struck building, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

What you can do:

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, as officials warn to expect an extended road closure along Reisterstown Road while the investigation and cleanup continue.