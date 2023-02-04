Expand / Collapse search

19th annual Alexandria Warehouse Sale supports local small businesses

By
Published 
Virginia
FOX 5 DC

Speaking with small business owners at the Alexandria Warehouse Sale

The Alexandria Warehouse Sale is underway in the city this weekend. The 19th annual event is meant to support small businesses throughout the area as the New Year's shopping slump sets in. Charlotte Hall and Victoria Sanchez speak with FOX 5's Ayesha Khan about the event.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - One Northern Virginia community is doing its part this weekend to support small businesses during the post-holiday shopping slump.

On Saturday and Sunday, the 19th annual Alexandria Warehouse Sale is happening throughout parts of the city

More than 50 businesses and boutiques from across the DMV are taking part in the annual shopping event, which has become a big tradition for people in the area looking to keep their money local.

"It has kind of become a ritual for a lot of people, and they look forward to it and now that it’s walkable we have more than 50 stores participating, so you can really make a day of it," Elizabeth Todd, founder of the event, tells FOX 5. "This is a slow time of the year for most retailers in January and in February and there’s a little thing called cash flow that we all need at this time of the year so it’s kind of a great way to help us pay our bills the first two months of the year."

Supporting small businesses at the Alexandria Warehouse Sale

If you are looking to support local small businesses this weekend, then you can you can head on over to Alexandria. The city is holding its 19th annual Alexandria Warehouse Sale. FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan spoke with business owner Elizabeth Todd to learn about the long running tradition.

The event is so popular, in fact, that even people from outside the DMV show up to score deep discounts during the two-day event.

"We have people that actually are staying overnight in our local hotels here along the King Street corridor and down on the waterfront, and they will be shopping and dining all day long," said Charlotte Hall the Managing Director of Old Town Business.

The event has become even more important in recent years as many of the businesses taking part try to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX 5 spoke with shoppers at the event on Saturday who expressed the importance of the sale.

"We have been coming to the sale now for ten years," said Northern Virginia resident Janine Sweeney. "And it is really important because as you know there are the large retailers, but then there are these small independent shops who are keeping the business, and it’s our business to be here."

The event is being held throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to learn more.