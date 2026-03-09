19-year-olds charged in series of burglaries, car thefts in Howard County

The Brief Two 19-year-old suspects have been charged in a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts. They are facing counts of second and fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and theft, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and related charges. They are also charged with vehicle thefts in Elkridge and Laurel.



Two 19-year-olds have been charged in a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts that occurred last month.

What we know:

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says Kenai Christsaun Haynie and Malik Aceon Terfe, both 19-year-olds from Washington, D.C., are charged with second and fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and theft, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and related charges.

They are currently in custody in another jurisdiction.

Dig deeper:

The suspects' arrests are related to previously reported burglaries at Music & Arts and Cherry’s Liquors in Laurel, Comics to Astonish and Rehoboth Ethiopian Café in Columbia, Mike’s Music in Ellicott City and Glenwood Wine & Spirits in Glenwood.

They are also charged with vehicle thefts in Elkridge and Laurel.