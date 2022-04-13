19-year-old shot, killed in Silver Spring; 2 men arrested

Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Silver Spring on Tuesday.

Montgomery County Police responded to the area of 1000 Good Hope Drive around 3:40 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, responding officers located the victim, 19-year-old Jahiem Rayquan Pinnock of Silver Spring, in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided immediate first aid until Montgomery County Fire Rescue arrived. Pinnock was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A lookout was placed for the suspect vehicle, a green Toyota sedan with tape near the front bumper. At approximately 3:48 p.m., an officer spotted the suspect vehicle in the area of southbound New Hampshire Avenue and Jackson Road.

The driver of the Toyota sedan sped off, as officers attempted to make a felony stop on New Hampshire Avenue. The suspect vehicle accelerated, running through a red light at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive, eventually crossing the center median, causing damage to one of its tires.

The Toyota sedan came to a stop on Powder Mill Road, and one of the suspects, 20-year-old Glen Ellis, fled on foot. Following a short foot pursuit, Ellis was taken into custody.

Glen Ellis (PHOTO: Montgomery County Police)

The driver of the Toyota, 19-year-old Jose Angel Calderon Nolasco, was taken into custody without incident.

Jose Angel Calderon Nolasco (PHOTO: Montgomery County Police)

Ellis, of Takoma Park, and Calderon Nolasco, of Beltsville, were transported to the Central Processing Unit (CPU), where they have both been charged with murder and await a bond hearing.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives from the Major Crimes Division are asking anyone who has information about this homicide to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspect(s). Callers can remain anonymous.