19-year-old found suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Alexandria parking lot

A 19-year-old was found on the ground in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Alexandria.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, the incident is being investigated as a homicide that occurred on Saturday, April 19, around 10:15 p.m. in the area of 22 Canterbury Square.

Upon arrival, officers began life-saving measures until Alexandria Fire Department Medics took over care. However, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

APD is seeking the public's assistance with any information regarding this incident. Tips can be provided anonymously. Please call Detective M. Whelan at 571-221-3399 with any information.