19-year-old charged with murder in fatal triple shooting in Charles County

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a triple shooting in Charles County that left two men dead and another man injured.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office says they arrested Kevin Craig, 19, of Indian Head, on Tuesday, and he has been charged with the murders of Xavien Bert Carroll, 19, and Amonte Martez Green, 23, of Waldorf and injuring a third male, age 23.

The shooting occurred on Monday on Shelton Court in Indian Head. All three were shot while inside a car.

After the shooting, the men who had been shot fled in the car. They were located in the area of Route 210 and Laurel Drive where one of the men was pronounced dead on the scene and the other two were transported to area hospitals. The second man died a short time later at the hospital. The third man remains in serious condition.

Craig was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault and other related charges. He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

He is currently on probation for an unrelated firearms charge which occurred in June 2022. In December, a judge sentenced Craig to serve 48 hours for the firearms violation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 301-609-6518. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com. The investigation is ongoing.