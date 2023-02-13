2 dead after shooting inside car in Charles County

Three people were shot while inside a car in Charles County on Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting that occurred on Shelton Ct. and Strauss Ave. in Indian Head.

Police say three adult males were shot. Two have been declared dead, according to police. All three were shot while inside a car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-932-2222 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

