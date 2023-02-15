DC woman robbed by thieves armed with tire iron

Authorities say two masked suspects, one armed with a tire iron, robbed a woman of her bag in southeast D.C. Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of A Street. The woman told police she was walking eastbound when she was approached by two suspects who demanded her bag.

After a brief struggle, the suspects ran off with her belongings.

The woman said the two male suspects wore ski masks and fled in a white Hyundai Sonata with Maryland Tags 8FB6472. A rear passenger window of the vehicle was smashed out and an orange color shirt covering the opening.

The woman also reported that some of her stolen credit cards were used at gas stations in Maryland.