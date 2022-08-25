Woman runs over boyfriend with car, killing him in Prince George’s County: police

A woman in Prince George's County faces charges after police say she intentionally struck her boyfriend with a vehicle and killed him.

Police were called to the 6100 block of Floral Park Road in the Brandywine area Saturday night for the report of person trapped underneath a car.

When they arrived they found 40-year-old Shamatto Clarke of Riverdale pinned underneath the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Udele Burno (Prince George’s County Police Department)

Officer say the victim's boyfriend, 38-year-old Udele Burno, struck Clarke with the vehicle and caused the fatal injuries.

She faces vehicular manslaughter charges and remains in custody on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.