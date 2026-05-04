19-year-old Blake High School shooting suspect denied bond

The Brief One of the two teens charged in the shooting outside Montgomery County’s Blake High School will remain behind bars after a judge denied bond during a hearing Monday in Rockville. Djibia Gombo, 19, is facing first-degree assault and multiple handgun-related charges. Taric Wilson, 17, was shot in the foot and grazed in the knee during the incident; he now faces multiple charges and is expected to be arraigned in the coming days.



One of the two teens charged in the shooting outside Montgomery County’s Blake High School will remain behind bars after a judge denied bond during a hearing Monday in Rockville.

Djibia Gombo, 19—who is not a Blake High student and is from Silver Spring—is facing first-degree assault and multiple handgun-related charges, according to previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

The judge ordered him to be held without bond, describing the scene before the shooting in court as "essentially a big melee," involving a chaotic brawl with several boys in the school parking lot.

Dig deeper:

A prosecutor supported the decision to deny bond, arguing that the presence and use of a firearm on school grounds made detention appropriate. The judge also noted that, while the gun being brought onto campus was alarming in itself, it became more serious after it was allegedly pointed at a school security officer during the chaos.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Teen due in court after Blake High School parking lot shooting

According to court documents and testimony, the 19-year-old is accused of picking up a firearm during the altercation and pointing it at a school security officer while shouting, "Back up, back up." He was arrested at the scene.

Timeline:

The incident happened last Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. during lunch outside James Hubert Blake High School, per FOX 5 D.C. Police say the confrontation began as an argument that escalated into a fight involving multiple students and individuals in the parking lot. During the struggle, the gun discharged.

The 17-year-old victim, a Blake High School student, was shot in the foot and also suffered a graze wound to the knee.

What's next:

Police have identified the teen who was shot as 17‑year‑old Taric Wilson, a Blake High School student. He was shot in the foot and suffered a graze wound to his knee. Wilson is also now facing charges as well, including first‑degree assault, reckless endangerment and a firearm offense, according to officials.

Authorities allege the 17-year-old brought the gun onto campus. He is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Officials say he is expected to be arraigned in the coming days.