19-year-old accused of murdering his 62-year-old lover

A Herndon teenager is accused of killing a Leesburg man he was in a sexual relationship with.

Mario Hernandez-Navarrate, 19, is charged with murdering 62-year-old Carroll Davis inside his Leesburg home last week.

Hernandez-Navarrate is apparently no stranger to the criminal justice system.

According to an autopsy report, Mr. Davis was stabbed multiple times in the neck and chest by the man he was dating. His family says what hurts the most is Davis is the type of person who would do anything for anyone.

"Right now, it feels so surreal. I can’t believe it. I’m not accepting it. I’m waiting for him to call me," said Lisa Davis, Carroll Davis’ sister. "I mean, I can’t … I’m not getting it in my head that he’s gone yet… because he was so good to everybody. He was the type of person if he got anything, you got it. And all those little boys he would take care of all the time, that’s why I don’t understand why he would stab him."

19-year-old arrested for killing man inside of Loudoun County home

Davis was a beloved hairdresser for more than 40 years. His family describes him as a man of many talents who was fun, happy, and a jokester.

On Friday, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received a call from Davis' job asking them to check on him since he did not show up to work.

Mario Hernandez-Navarrate, 19

Deputies responded to his Evergreen Mills Road home in Leesburg where they found a bloody knife on the counter and Davis' dead body.

Hernandez-Navarrate was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and grand larceny after authorities said he stole and crashed Davis' 2017 Mercedes-Benz on 1-66 and Gallows Road in Fairfax County.

According to court documents, he had dried up blood on his feet and under his fingernails. He admitted to being at Davis' home early in the morning and having sex with him before he allegedly killed him.

Back in July, FOX 5 has learned Hernandez-Navarrate was arrested for robbing a man who he lived with at knifepoint and stealing nearly $2,000 dollars from him in Herndon.

In an e-mail exchange FOX 5 obtained, the suspect was considered a flight risk and a threat to the public. However, the judge allowed him to be released until trial.

Ben Shnider, chief of staff for the Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorneym sent FOX 5 a statement which reads: "As always, pre-trial detention decisions are made by the presiding judge. We objected to this individual’s release because we determined him to be a potential danger to the community but the Judge decided to release him over our objection."

"I don’t understand it. Why would the judge release him if he was convicted of a violent crime," said Lisa Ellis, Davis' neice.

Hernandez-Navarrate is currently being held behind bars at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call 703-777-1021.