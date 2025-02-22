18-year-old pilot crashes single-engine plane along Maryland road

The Brief An 18-year-old pilot lost power during a flight and emergency landed in Mayo, MD. The pilot walked away from the crash, according to officials. Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.



An 18-year-old pilot had to emergency land in Mayo, Maryland Saturday afternoon after losing power, according to officials.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, the call came in that the single-engine aircraft landed in the area of Shoreham Beach Rd and Triton Beach Rd. in Mayo, Maryland.

Photos of the incident show the Cessna airplane nose down into the trees along a road.

Roads in the area are closed as Maryland State Police investigate.