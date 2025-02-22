18-year-old pilot crashes single-engine plane along Maryland road
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old pilot had to emergency land in Mayo, Maryland Saturday afternoon after losing power, according to officials.
Around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, the call came in that the single-engine aircraft landed in the area of Shoreham Beach Rd and Triton Beach Rd. in Mayo, Maryland.
Photos of the incident show the Cessna airplane nose down into the trees along a road.
Roads in the area are closed as Maryland State Police investigate.