18-year-old missing from Burtonsville area of Montgomery County

Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 18-year-old from Montgomery County.

Police say Emmanuel Adesina was last seen by family around 6:30 p.m. Monday when he left his Dunwood Terrace home in the Burtonsville area. Officers say he was driving a 2014 blue Toyota Highlander with Maryland tag: 9CM6906 when last seen.

Emmanuel Adesina (Montgomery County Department of Police)

Adesina is approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair that he wears in dreadlocks. He was last wearing a black tank-top shirt and gray sweatpants.

Family and police say they are concerned for Adesina’s physical and emotional welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-279-8000.