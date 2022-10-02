18-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting

An 18-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday night in Northeast, D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded the 1300 block of Adams Street around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday.

Once there, officers discovered the 18-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was identified as Ronald Porter, of Northeast, D.C., was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police have not revealed any details about potential suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099, or send a text tip to 50411.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.