18-year-old driver was speeding in Fairfax crash that left 2 teens dead, police say

An 18-year-old traveling at a high rate of speed struck three teenage pedestrians on Tuesday, killing two of them and leaving another in the hospital, Fairfax County Police say.

FCPD is continuing its investigation into the fatal crash at Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road in Oakton on Tuesday that left two Oakton High School students dead.

Detectives have determined the driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner was in the northbound lanes of Blake Lane attempting to turn left onto Five Oaks Road. The driver of the 4Runner was waiting for three juveniles to cross the street.

Once the pedestrians crossed, the driver began turning left. Detectives believe the driver of a 2018 BMW 530i, an 18-year-old of Fairfax, was traveling at a high rate of speed in the right lane of southbound Blake Lane.

The driver of the BMW struck the 4Runner in the intersection, continued traveling south and struck the three pedestrians on the sidewalk.

The BMW continued down Blake Lane, striking a utility pole and causing it to fall to the ground. The BMW came to rest a short distance down the road.

Two pedestrians, both teenagers who attended Oakton High School, were taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening and died from these injuries.

The third pedestrian, also a teenage Oakton High School student, was taken to the hospital for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the BMW and his juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The driver of the Toyota 4Runner, an adult male, was treated at the scene for injuries.

Preliminarily, detectives do not believe alcohol was a factor. Two passengers in the BMW ran from the scene but were identified during the investigation.

Detectives continue to investigate and conduct additional interviews. Once charged and arrested, the identity of the BMW driver will be released.