18-year-old dies in hospital day after Tenleytown shooting

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The Brief The man who was shot in an alley in Tenleytown on Thursday, May 7, has died. Brady Flowers Jr., 18, died in the hospital from his injuries. Police are still investigating the shooting.



An 18-year-old boy has died in the hospital, one day after he was shot in an alleyway in Tenleytown.

What we know:

Brady Flowers Jr. of Southwest D.C., died from his injuries on Friday, May 8, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

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The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. the day before, near the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Tenleytown.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting, and when they got there, they found Flowers in an alley with a gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

Police have not announced any arrests. Detectives are still investigating the shooting, and asked anyone with information about what happened to contact them at 202-727-9099.