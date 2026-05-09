18-year-old dies in hospital day after Tenleytown shooting
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old boy has died in the hospital, one day after he was shot in an alleyway in Tenleytown.
What we know:
Brady Flowers Jr. of Southwest D.C., died from his injuries on Friday, May 8, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen injured in Tenleytown shooting; police searching for suspects
The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. the day before, near the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Tenleytown.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting, and when they got there, they found Flowers in an alley with a gunshot wound.
What we don't know:
Police have not announced any arrests. Detectives are still investigating the shooting, and asked anyone with information about what happened to contact them at 202-727-9099.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Metropolitan Police Department.