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18-year-old dies in hospital day after Tenleytown shooting

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Published  May 9, 2026 3:07pm EDT
D.C. Crime
FOX 5 DC
article

The Brief

    • The man who was shot in an alley in Tenleytown on Thursday, May 7, has died.
    • Brady Flowers Jr., 18, died in the hospital from his injuries.
    • Police are still investigating the shooting.

WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old boy has died in the hospital, one day after he was shot in an alleyway in Tenleytown.

What we know:

Brady Flowers Jr. of Southwest D.C., died from his injuries on Friday, May 8, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen injured in Tenleytown shooting; police searching for suspects

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. the day before, near the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Tenleytown. 

Officers responded to reports of a shooting, and when they got there, they found Flowers in an alley with a gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

Police have not announced any arrests. Detectives are still investigating the shooting, and asked anyone with information about what happened to contact them at 202-727-9099.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Metropolitan Police Department.

D.C. Crime