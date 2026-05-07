Teen injured in Tenleytown shooting; police searching for suspects

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The Brief An 18-year-old was shot in Tenleytown Thursday afternoon. Paramedics took the teen to the hospital. Police said they're looking for a group of 10-15 juveniles last seen running down Wisconsin Ave toward River Road NW.



The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting in Tenleytown on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers were called out to the 4500 block of Wisconsin Ave. NW around 4:30 p.m., after reports of a shooting. Police found one man in an alley behind a building with a gunshot wound.

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The victim, police said, was conscious and breathing. Paramedics took him to the hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the victim, but said he is about 18 years old.

MPD said it's searching for 10 to 15 male juveniles in connection with their investigation. They were last seen running west from Wisconsin Avenue, toward River Road NW.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.