18-year-old dies after appearing at hospital with gunshot wound in Woodbridge; police investigating

Police in Prince William County are investigating a homicide that left an 18-year-old dead in a Woodbridge neighborhood in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Just after 1 a.m. on July 18, officers were called to the 14100 block of Big Crest Lane in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting.

Police say upon investigating, they discovered that an 18-year-old man and his friend, who is a minor, were in the area when the 18-year-old was shot in the upper body. The juvenile then called police to report his friend had been shot before hanging up and running away from the area.

Officers responded but were unable to find the victim, his friend, any suspects or a crime scene.

The victim and acquaintance later arrived at a hospital in another area and police were able to connect them to the shooting. The victim was subsequently flown to a trauma center where he died from his injury later in the morning. The acquaintance was not injured in the encounter.

Police say at this time, the shooting does not appear to be random. Detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the murder.

The identity of the victim will be released once his next-of-kin are notified.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.