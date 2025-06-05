Expand / Collapse search

18-year-old charged with shooting girlfriend's father in Lorton: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  June 5, 2025 1:38am EDT
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - An 18-year-old was charged with shooting his girlfriend’s father in Lorton, Fairfax County police say. 

What we know:

Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 9800 block of East Hill Drive in Lorton. 

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. 

He was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition but was later downgraded to non-life-threatening condition.

The backstory:

At this time, detectives say that the suspect–the boyfriend of the victim’s daughter–got into an argument with the victim outside of his home. 

The suspect then discharged a firearm, hitting the victim and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say the shooter was 18-year-old Christopher Cureton. He was found at a nearby home following the shooting and was taken into custody without incident.

Cureton was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was held without bond.

