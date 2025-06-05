18-year-old charged with shooting girlfriend's father in Lorton: police

article

An 18-year-old was charged with shooting his girlfriend’s father in Lorton, Fairfax County police say.

What we know:

Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 9800 block of East Hill Drive in Lorton.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition but was later downgraded to non-life-threatening condition.

The backstory:

At this time, detectives say that the suspect–the boyfriend of the victim’s daughter–got into an argument with the victim outside of his home.

The suspect then discharged a firearm, hitting the victim and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say the shooter was 18-year-old Christopher Cureton. He was found at a nearby home following the shooting and was taken into custody without incident.

Cureton was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was held without bond.