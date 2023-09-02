18-year-old arrested for murder of 44-year-old in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested and charged an 18-year-old for the murder of a 44-year-old man in Northeast.

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Jaleil Jones. Authorities say Jones is shot the victim 44-year-old Robert Lavender in the 600 block of Monroe Street on Monday, July 17, around 9:48 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located Lavender suffering from gunshot wounds. After all life-saving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead.

Jones has been charged with first degree murder while armed. This case remains under investigation.