18-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man during argument in Worcester County: police

Authorities arrested an 18-year-old they say shot and killed a man over the weekend in Worcester County.

Police say Boris Wade Connor of Newark, Maryland, faces first-degree murder, second degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and firearms-related charges in the shooting.

Officers say the shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 6700 block of Basket Switch Road in Newark.

Boris Wade Connor (Maryland State Police)

Investigators say Connor and 34-year-old Kamron Michael Lucas were involved in a n argument when Connor pulled a handgun and fired. Lucas was struck by the gunshots and died at the scene.

Connor fled the scene but officers were able to locate and arrest him a short time later.

The case remains under investigation.