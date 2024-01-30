Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old suspected in Anne Arundel Co. hit-and-run that left 4-year-old seriously injured: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspected in a hit-and-run that left a four-year-old child seriously injured in Anne Arundel County

Just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 29, officers responded to the 300 block of Arden Road West for a hit-and-run crash involving a juvenile pedestrian. 

The child was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital by Baltimore City Fire personnel with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the 4-year-old ran out into the road and was hit by a 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan going down Arden Road West. 

The driver fled the scene but a witness was able to help officers locate the vehicle and a possible driver, believed to be a 17-year-old from Baltimore, was identified. 

Anne Arundel County police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on the suspected driver of the vehicle should contact the AACP Traffic Safety Section.


 