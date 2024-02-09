17-year-old student hospitalized after overdose

A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital after an overdose Wednesday night.

Officials say that around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of Coppermine Road for a 17-year-old found unresponsive in the bathroom. "Evidence of narcotics usage" was found near the 17-year-old. The teen was taken to the hospital in a non-life-threatening condition.

The 17-year-old is a student at Herndon High School.

"It is important that we treat substance-use disorders and overdoses with compassion, grace, and understanding. As a community, we all play a role in reducing the stigma associated with substance use disorders, while also focusing on substance misuse prevention. So often, families are caught unaware. So many families think it does not

affect them, until it does. Please be vigilant," read a letter sent home to families at Herndon High School.

Read the full letter below.