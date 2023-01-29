17-year-old shot, killed in Alexandria; Teenager taken into custody in connection

A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in Alexandria on Friday, and another teenager is in custody in connection with the incident, according to police.

The Alexandria Police Department said officers responded around 11:29 p.m. to a shooting in the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue.

Once there, officers found the 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said a 17-year-old boy from Arlington County was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

He is charged with possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-746-6650 or 703-746-4444.