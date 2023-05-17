17-year-old shot, killed at Roosevelt High School: police

A teenager was shot and killed at Roosevelt High School in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

At approximately 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4300 block of 13th Street, NW, for the report of a shooting.

When police arrived in the area, they found the 17-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive near basketball and tennis courts and a baseball field.

During a press conference outside the school, police said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was officially pronounced dead.

Roosevelt High School and nearby MacFarland Middle School are on lockdown. Powell Elementary School and Dorothy Height Elementary School are on alert status, officials say.

Police are on the lookout for the suspect, described as a Black man, possibly in a green BMW.

