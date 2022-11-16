17-year-old pedestrian struck, killed while crossing street in Fairfax County

A 17-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, according to police.

Fairfax County Police say the pedestrian was hit along Columbia Pike in the area of Barcroft View Terrace and Tyler Street around 8:57 a.m.

Investigators say the pedestrian was trying to cross Columbia Pike when a car driving southbound on the road struck the juvenile. The juvenile was in the crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The victim was identified by police as a 17-year-old girl. Police did not release her name, or what high school she attended.

According to police, the collision threw the 17-year-old's body 20 to 30 feet away from the scene of the impact.

First responders at the scene immediately provided life-saving efforts to the victim, but they succumbed to their injuries and were later pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the driver remained on the scene after the crash. They have not said what led up to the collision or if any charges will be filed.

The crash remains under investigation.