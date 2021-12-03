KIPP DC College Preparatory student in hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting

A 17-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in northeast DC.

The incident happened Friday afternoon on Mt Olivet Rd NE and Capitol Ave NE around 3:45 p.m. Police say they found the teenager unconscious and barely breathing.

FOX 5 is told the victim is a Kipp DC College Preparatory. In a letter to KCP families, the principal says they do not yet have confirmation from MPD or the family about how the student is doing.

"This is incredibly upsetting news and we will wrap our arms around our students, staff and our whole school community as we process this traumatic news," the letter reads.

Police are still searching for the suspect.