Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl from Hyattsville, Maryland, who was killed in a double shooting Saturday night in Washington, D.C.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue following a report of a shooting.

The Brief Authorities identified a 17-year-old girl from Hyattsville, Maryland, who was killed in a double shooting in D.C. Officers located 17-year-old Daniyah Ford and an unidentified man, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.



Officers located 17-year-old Daniyah Ford and an unidentified man, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

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Emergency crews transported both victims to local hospitals for treatment. Ford was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators are searching for two male suspects who authorities say may have fled in a black sedan.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Authorities urge anyone with knowledge of the incident to take no action, but to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text tips anonymously to the department's text tip line at 50411.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 17-year-old Hyattsville girl identified as victim in fatal DC double shooting