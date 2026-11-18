The Brief The release comes amid shifts in federal food assistance. More than 35,000 residents subject to new federal rules had lost benefits by July. Leaders from Hunger Free America and local officials will present the findings at 9:30 a.m.



A national anti-hunger nonprofit and Maryland elected officials are set to release a new report on hunger across the state Wednesday and call on Congress to take action.

Leaders from Hunger Free America and local officials will present the findings at 9:30 a.m. at a farmers market in Takoma Park, followed by a second event Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore.

Organizers said the report examines how the high cost of living and changes to food assistance programs are affecting Maryland families.

Hunger Free America said its survey uses many of the same questions as the federal food insecurity study that the U.S. Department of Agriculture ended last year after tracking U.S. hunger for decades.

The USDA said it halted the annual reports because it considered them politicized and inaccurate, leaving no new federal survey measuring food insecurity.

The release comes amid shifts in federal food assistance. Maryland officials said more than 35,000 residents subject to new federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program rules had lost benefits by July.

Scheduled speakers, including Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and several state and county lawmakers, plan to discuss the report's findings and urge Congress to address rising living costs and reverse federal food aid cuts.