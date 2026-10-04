17-year-old girl dies after double shooting in Northwest DC

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The Brief A Saturday evening shooting in Northwest D.C. initially left an adult male and a 17-year-old girl wounded. The 17-year-old victim later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital, upgrading the case to a homicide investigation. Police are looking for two male suspects possibly driving a black sedan.



A weekend shooting in the District has escalated into a homicide investigation after police say a 17-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

A man and the teenage girl were found conscious and breathing despite suffering from gunshot wounds, and were immediately transported to local hospitals for treatment.

On Sunday, police confirmed that the 17-year-old girl died from her injuries at the hospital, upgrading the case to a homicide investigation.

Police are currently searching for two male suspects, who may be driving a black sedan.

What we don't know:

The identity of the teenage victim, along with a motive for the shooting, have yet to be released.

Dig deeper:

Witnesses tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened in the lobby of an apartment building.

What you can do:

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects involved. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the police.